Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, October 17, 2022

Edward (Eddie) Kelly

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Kelly, late of Bohernatounish Road, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Loughboy, Kilkenny, October 13th 2022 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved brother of Norah and much loved uncle of Caroline. He will be sadly missed by his sister, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 5.15p.m. on Monday (October 17th) with Funeral Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Eddie's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Jimmy (James) Kenny

The death has occurred of Jimmy (James) Kenny, John Paul Ave, Cloughleigh, Ennis, Clare, and formerly of Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny - Unexpectedly at home on 14th October. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Jackie (Jacqueline Coffey), sister Joan, brother Michael, sons, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and the GAA community.

Reposing in Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis St., Ennis, on Wednesday from 6pm to 7:30pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass in the Ennis Cathedral on Thursday at 11am with burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Jimmy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

Ray Lennon

The death has occurred of Ray Lennon, Maudlin Street, Kilkenny City, on 15th October 2022, peacefully, at the District Hospital, Carlow. Ray, predeceased by his parents Patrick and Bridget, sadly missed by his family, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Sunday (16th October) from 5pm with Rosary at 6pm. Funeral prayers on Monday at 9.45am followed by removal to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Louise Farrell

The death has occurred of Louise Farrell, 16 Lintown Grove, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny, and Dairy Road, Smithstown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on October 13, 2022, at Saint Vincent's Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Joe. Louise will be sadly missed by her partner Steve and daughter Carole. Louise, beloved daughter of Judy, loving sister to Joseph, Linda, Ailish and Patrick, sister-in-law Cynthia, brother-in-law Niall, Ailish's partner Stephen and Patrick's partner Melissa, grandfather Joe, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Cardiac Care Unit, St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Funeral Arrangements Later

Michelle Fox (née Gibson)

The death has occurred of Michelle Fox (née Gibson), Caherdevane, Craughwell, Co. Galway and Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her dad Andrew. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Tommy, daughters Kayleigh and Aimee, sons Alex, Ciaran, Aaron and Samuel, mother Rhona, sister Amanda, brothers Andrew, Gary and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends

Reposing at Cawley's Funeral Home, Craughwell (H91 W2V3) on Monday, October 17th 2022, from 6pm until 7pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Colman's Church, Craughwell on Tuesday for mass at 12 noon with cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm. House private please

Sheila Moore (née Kent)

The death has occurred of Sheila Moore (née Kent), Ballyouskill, Attanagh, Laois / Kilkenny. Peacefully at her residence after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her daughter Helen, grand daughter Sinéad, grand son Adrian, great-grandson Nathan, sister Mary, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill. The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Rest in Peace