Search

17 Oct 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, October 17, 2022

Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

17 Oct 2022 10:59 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Edward (Eddie) Kelly

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Kelly, late of Bohernatounish Road, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Loughboy, Kilkenny, October 13th 2022 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved brother of Norah and much loved uncle of Caroline. He will be sadly missed by his sister, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 5.15p.m. on Monday (October 17th) with Funeral Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Eddie's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Jimmy (James) Kenny

The death has occurred of Jimmy (James) Kenny, John Paul Ave, Cloughleigh, Ennis, Clare, and formerly of Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny -  Unexpectedly at home on 14th October. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Jackie (Jacqueline Coffey), sister Joan, brother Michael, sons, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and the GAA community.

Reposing in Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis St., Ennis, on Wednesday from 6pm to 7:30pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass in the Ennis Cathedral on Thursday at 11am with burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Jimmy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

Ray Lennon

The death has occurred of Ray Lennon, Maudlin Street, Kilkenny City, on 15th October 2022, peacefully, at the District Hospital, Carlow. Ray, predeceased by his parents Patrick and Bridget, sadly missed by his family, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Sunday (16th October) from 5pm with Rosary at 6pm. Funeral prayers on Monday at 9.45am followed by removal to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Louise Farrell

The death has occurred of Louise Farrell, 16 Lintown Grove, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny, and Dairy Road, Smithstown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on October 13, 2022, at Saint Vincent's Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Joe. Louise will be sadly missed by her partner Steve and daughter Carole. Louise, beloved daughter of Judy, loving sister to Joseph, Linda, Ailish and Patrick, sister-in-law Cynthia, brother-in-law Niall, Ailish's partner Stephen and Patrick's partner Melissa, grandfather Joe, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Cardiac Care Unit, St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.  Funeral Arrangements Later

Michelle Fox (née Gibson)

The death has occurred of Michelle Fox (née Gibson), Caherdevane, Craughwell, Co. Galway and Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her dad Andrew. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Tommy, daughters Kayleigh and Aimee, sons Alex, Ciaran, Aaron and Samuel, mother Rhona, sister Amanda, brothers Andrew, Gary and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends

Reposing at Cawley's Funeral Home, Craughwell (H91 W2V3) on Monday, October 17th 2022, from 6pm until 7pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Colman's Church, Craughwell on Tuesday for mass at 12 noon with cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm. House private please

Sheila Moore (née Kent)

The death has occurred of Sheila Moore (née Kent), Ballyouskill, Attanagh, Laois / Kilkenny. Peacefully at her residence after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her daughter Helen, grand daughter Sinéad, grand son Adrian, great-grandson Nathan, sister Mary, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill. The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media