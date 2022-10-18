Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Rest in Peace
James (Jim) Hickey
The death has occurred of James (Jim) Hickey, Kildrummy, Windgap, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, on Sunday, 16th October 2022. Pre-deceased by his sister Maura McGinty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Imelda, son Brian, daughter-in-law Brigid, grandchildren Hazel, Bobbi and Zarah, great grandchildren Olly, Sonny, Theo and Gigi, sisters Kathleen and Margaret (Grace), brother Bob, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan (Eircode R95 Y443) on Tuesday, 18th October 2022 from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through Windgap, Tullahought, Dunnamaggin and Kilmoganny Catholic Churches Facebook Page.
Edward (Eddie) Kelly
The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Kelly, late of Bohernatounish Road, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on October 13th 2022 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved brother of Norah and much loved uncle of Caroline. He will be sadly missed by his sister, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.
Requiem Mass at St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, on Tuesday at 10.30a.m. followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Eddie's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com
Rest in Peace
