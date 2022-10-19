Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Rest in Peace
Eileen Kelleher (née Byrne)
The death has occurred of Eileen Kelleher (née Byrne), Maryborough, Douglas, on October 18th, 2022, peacefully at Oaklodge Nursing Home, Cloyne. Eileen, last surviving member of the Byrne family, Main Street, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Pat), dear mother of Frances, loving gran of Shane, Nicola and Christopher, mother-in-law of Liam Murray. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends
Eileen will be received into Church of Our Lady & St. John, Carrigaline on Friday (October 21st) for 11a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Barnahely Cemetery, Ringaskiddy. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations in lieu to: Cork Penny Dinners http://corkpennydinners.ie
James (Jim) Hickey
The death has occurred of James (Jim) Hickey, Kildrummy, Windgap, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, on Sunday, 16th October 2022. Pre-deceased by his sister Maura McGinty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Imelda, son Brian, daughter-in-law Brigid, grandchildren Hazel, Bobbi and Zarah, great grandchildren Olly, Sonny, Theo and Gigi, sisters Kathleen and Margaret (Grace), brother Bob, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through Windgap, Tullahought, Dunnamaggin and Kilmoganny Catholic Churches Facebook Page.
Rest in Peace
