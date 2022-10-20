Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, October 20, 2022

J. Linn Morton

The death has occurred of J. Linn Morton, Ballyellen, Goresbridge, Kilkenny, formerly of Banbridge, Co. Down. Peacefully in his 91st year. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Freda, daughters Judy (Australia), Clare (Kilkenny ), Sarah (Tipperary ), son Johnny (Australia ), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, friends and carers.

Service of thanksgiving and burial will take place for Linn at Grange Silvae Church (R95 RW35 ), Goresbridge on Friday (21st October ) at 2pm, meeting afterwards for refreshments at The Stephouse Hotel, Borris. House private. Donations in lieu of flowers to My Lovely Horse Rescue (https://www.mylovelyhorserescue.com ) would be much appreciated. Linn's family would like to thank SignaCare Killerig for the wonderful care received in his final year.

Fr. Patrick O'Farrell

The death has occurred of Fr. Patrick O'Farrell, Lisdowney, Kilkenny / Knocktopher, Kilkenny. Suddenly but peacefully at his residence. Fr. Pat, passed away on Tuesday, 18th October. Predeceased by his parents, Mai and Richard and his late sister Sr. Maura. Sadly missed by his loving sister, Sr. Brid; his brothers: John, Jim, Richard, Noel, Michael and their families; all extended family members, relatives, neighbours and friends. Also deeply regretted by Bishop Denis Nulty, Priests of Ossory Diocese, Parishioners of Lisdowney Parish and all parishes and organisations in which Fr. Pat served.

Reposing on Thursday, October 20th, in St. Brigid’s Church, Lisdowney from 5pm, with Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm. Concelebrated Mass for Fr. Pat on Friday 21st at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to AWARE. Fr. Pat's Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Bridget (Breda) Moylan (née Hoban)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breda) Moylan (née Hoban), Caherleske, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff, at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, on Wednesday, 19th October 2022. Predeceased by her husband Edward (Ned), sisters Lil Nolan and Eily Hoban and her brother Nicholas Hoban. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her children Mary (Jacob), Pat, James and Brena (Laffan) her sister Mary Murphy (Johnswell), sons-in-law Fabian and Pat, daughters-in-law Catherine and Mary, grandchildren Fabian, Aoife, Orla, Adam, Edward, Eoghan, Padraic, Edward, Meabh, Ruth and Aidan, Aoife’s husband Matt, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan (Eircode R95 Y443) on Friday, 21st October 2022, from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin for Requiem Mass on Saturday, 22nd October, at 11am. Burial will follow afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

James Patrick (Jimmy) Collins

The death has occurred of James Patrick (Jimmy) Collins, Hurlers Cross, Lavistown, Kilkenny and formerly of Belgooly, Co. Cork, on 18th October 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Castlecomer District Hospital. James Patrick (Jimmy), beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Gerard and Lisa (Brennan), sadly missed by his wife and family, sister Betty (UK), son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Charlie, Freddie and Lennie, sister-in-law Julie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny, on Thursday (20th October) from 5pm to 7pm pausing for Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Clara with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://churchcamlive.ie/clara-parish-live-stream/ Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Castlecomer District Hospital. Donation box in funeral home and church.

Eileen Kelleher (née Byrne)

The death has occurred of Eileen Kelleher (née Byrne), Maryborough, Douglas, on October 18th, 2022, peacefully at Oaklodge Nursing Home, Cloyne. Eileen, last surviving member of the Byrne family, Main Street, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Pat), dear mother of Frances, loving gran of Shane, Nicola and Christopher, mother-in-law of Liam Murray. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Eileen will be received into Church of Our Lady & St. John, Carrigaline on Friday (October 21st) for 11a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Barnahely Cemetery, Ringaskiddy. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations in lieu to: Cork Penny Dinners http://corkpennydinners.ie

Rest in Peace