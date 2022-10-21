Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, October 21, 2022

Catherine (Rena) Cuddihy (née Dalton)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Rena) Cuddihy (née Dalton), Bracken, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, sadly missed by her loving sons Tommy, Patsy, Mike, Kieran, Seamie and daughters Breda, Marie, Ann and Trish, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Kevin, sister Aggie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence, Eircode R95 YY52, on Friday from 2pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12pm in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Jenkinstown. Burial afterwards in St. Colman's Cemetery, Conahy. You may view the Funeral Mass on this link on Saturday: https://www.youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger

Tim O'Brien

The death has occurred of Tim O'Brien, Cedarwood Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, on 19th October 2022, unexpectedly, at his home. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret and his baby nephew John. Beloved husband of Marian and cherished father of Michelle and Joe. Tim will be very sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers Brendan and Mikey, sister Mary, Michelle's partner Daire, Joe's partner Gráinne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday (21st October) from 4pm to 7pm pausing for Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. House private at all other times please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 1pm in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery (via St. Fiacre's Place). The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-kilkenny Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to a charity of choice.

Rest in Peace