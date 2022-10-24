Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, October 24, 2022

Michael Hayes

The death has occurred of Michael Hayes, Tiermore, Kilmacow, Kilkenny, who died on Sunday, 23rd October 2022, aged 67 years. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Anna. Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen (née Keegan), son Johnny, brother Matt, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece Mary, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Michael will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Monday, 24th October, from 5pm until 7pm, Michael's removal will take place on Tuesday, 25th October, to St. Senan's Church Kilmacow, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Collen Hanrahan (née Cody)

The death has occurred of Collen Hanrahan (née Cody), Dundaryark, Danesfort, Kilkenny and formerly of Ahenny, 21st October 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully, at her home, predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick (Pat). Collen will be very sadly missed by her family, brothers John, Leo, Liam and Alban, sister Claire (Brennan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, cousins, relatives, her great neighbours and loyal friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Monday (24th October) from 4.30pm with funeral prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Danesfort. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Mervyn Monaghan

The death has occurred of Mervyn Monaghan, Mullinabro Woods, Ferrybank, Waterford / Kilkenny / Dublin, on Wednesday 19th October 2022, three weeks short of his 90th birthday. He will be sadly missed by his wife Bri, daughters Jacky, Paula and Brenda, sons-in-law, Robert, David and Alistair, grandchildren Jack, Oscar, Milly, Isaac, Rachel, Abbey, Imogen and Isobel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece and two nephews on the Monaghan side. He was the last surviving member of his family.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5:30pm until 7:30pm. Please join the family to celebrate his long and happy life, share memories, say goodbye and enjoy refreshments. Mervyn’s funeral cortège will leave from Mullinabro Woods on Wednesday, 26th October (time to be confirmed) for a private cremation in Dublin. No flowers please, should you wish, a small donation may be made in his memory to Diabetes Ireland.

Kathleen Tynan (née Brophy)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Tynan (née Brophy), Skehana, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on OCtober 21, 2022, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Kathleen, loving wife, adored mother and nanny. Sadly missed by her loving husband Malachy, son Malachy, daughters Bernie, Catherine, Lorraine and Martina, grandchildren Andrew, Kate, Sara, Laura, Annie, Ella, and William, sisters and brother, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam www.castlecomerparish.ie

Rest in Peace