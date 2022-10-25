Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Billy Boland

The death has occurred of Billy Boland, Ballycroney, Glenmore, Kilkenny, on 21st October 2022. Billy peacefully at his home, predeceased by father Billy, mother Minnie, sisters Statia and Ellen, brothers Mick, Johnny and Tom. Sadly missed by his family, sisters Maggie, Anne, Mary and Bridget, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 4pm on Wednesday, 26th October, with Rosary at 7pm. Removal will take place at 10.20am from Doyle's Funeral Home on Thursday, 27th October, to arrive at St. James' Church, Glenmore, for 11am Requiem Mass. (passing his residence in Ballycroney). With burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.glenmoreparish.ie

Kathleen (Lue) Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Lue) Fitzpatrick McDonagh St., Kilkenny City, on October 23rd 2022 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Michael. She will be deeply missed by her son Tony, daughters Teresa, Kim and Trish, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 6p.m on Tuesday concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11a.m. in St. Canice's Church, followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Lue's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie

Noel Owens

The death has occurred of Noel Owens, Ryefield House, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, R95 R3KT. Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Son of Patty and the late Tom, brother of Colm and Patricia. Deeply regretted by his aunts Annie, Kathleen and Maureen, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, 25 October, from 11am, concluding with vigil prayers and rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, at 2pm on Wednesday, 26 October, followed by burial in the Cross Hill Cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed on the following link www.castlecomerparish.ie

William (Billy) Phelan

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Phelan, Tubbrid Kilnaspic and formerly of Portnahully, Carrigeen, Kilkenny. Pre deceased by his parents Mary Brigid and Pat, sister Eily, deeply regretted by his loving brother's Paddy and Ned, sister's Peg, Kay, Mary and Jo, sister's in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Wednesday from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to Kilnaspic Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to a charity of your choice

