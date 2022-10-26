Search

26 Oct 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

26 Oct 2022 10:55 AM

Larry Pender

The death has occurred of Larry Pender, Kent, England, and formerly of Graignamanagh, County Kilkenny, on 4th October, 2022. Loving husband of the late Joan (née Kenny). Larry will be sadly missed by his daughters Siobhan and Fionuala, son Laurence, sister Ann (England) and brother Tommy (Graignamanagh), grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 27th October, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, at 3pm followed by Committal of Ashes in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam www.castlecomerparish.ie

Kathleen Comerford (née Coogan)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Comerford (née Coogan), Meadow Way, Kilkenny City, and formerly of Uskerty, Coon, on 24th October 2022, peacefully, at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Tim and much loved mother of Andy, Emma, Jimmy and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving family and their partners, brothers Jimmy and Ned, sisters Lil and Maggie, grandchildren Andrew, Robyn, Mia, Grace, Shane, Daniel, Harry, Aoife, Katie and Charlie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Wednesday (26th October) from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10.30am on Thursday morning in St. John's Church, Kilkenny with funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass may be viewed at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/ Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/

Rest in Peace

