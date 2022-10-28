Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, October 28, 2022

Andy Comerford

The death has occurred of Andy Comerford, Bricana, Gowran, Kilkenny, on 26th October 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the South East Palliative Care Centre (Oak Ward) at University Hospital, Waterford. Andy, beloved husband of Hilda and much loved father of Rachel and Emma, sadly missed by his wife and daughters, parents Michael and Phil, sister Sandra and her partner Seamus, Rachel's partner Johnny, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home in Bricana (R95 DE76) on Friday (28th October) from 4pm with Rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Gowran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Waterford Hospice and the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. https://www.waterfordhospice.ie/, https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/

Lena Kenny (née Scott)

The death has occurred of Lena Kenny (née Scott), formerly of Coole and Byrnesgrove, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, on 27th October, 2022, resident of Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Ned, sons Brendan and Jim, and brother Seamus. Lena will be sadly missed by her sons Tony and Padraig, grandchildren Cathal and Róisín, sisters Mary and Josie and brother Liam, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Saturday 29th October from 3.30pm. Funeral Prayers and Rosary on Saturday at 5.30pm followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyragget. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10.30am followed by burial in Saint Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget.

Sheila Dawson

The death has occurred of Sheila Dawson, The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny and late of Dublin, October 26th 2022 (peacefully) at University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Sheila, sister Patsy and more recently her brother Joe. She will be sadly missed by her nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Kelly

The death has occurred of Mary Kelly, Rathilkeen, Bigwood, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Wednesday, 26th October 2022, aged 82 Years. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Margaret and brother John. Mary will be sadly missed by all her relatives and all the staff at Caomhnu, Kilkenny.

Mary will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Friday, 28th October, from 6.30pm until 7.30pm. Mary's removal will take place on Saturday 29th October to St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mary's Mass will be streamed live on the following link from 10.55am https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/

Thomas McCormack

The death has occurred of Thomas McCormack, Spring Mount, Nine Mile House, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Kilmoganny, Kilkenny. Formerly of St Joseph's Kilmoganny. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews relatives and friends. May Thomas rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Grangemockler Church on Saturday for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Lily Moore (née O'Connor)

The death has occurred of Lily Moore (née O'Connor), Oldtown Hill, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Kilmanagh. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family at her home on Wednesday, 26th October 2022. Predeceased by her parents, Jim and Brigid, brothers Fr. Timmy, Br. Al, Jim, John and Willie and her sisters Tess and Frances. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family, her husband Milo, sons James, Damian and Fergal, daughters Gemma and Dorothy, sons-in-law Gavin, Jim and Paco, daughters-in-law Joy and Maria, grandchildren Tony, Jim, Ella, Isobel, Hannah, Martha, Ruth and Olivia, sisters Dympna and Eileen, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, especially Ann Marie, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R95 XDY5) on Friday, 28th October, from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial will follow afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donations can be made through the following link: https://www.cancer.ie. House Private Please on Saturday morning.

Rest in Peace