Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, October 31, 2022

Nancy Murphy (née Quigley)

The death has occurred of Nancy Murphy (née Quigley), Newpark, Kilkenny City, on 29th October 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Nancy, in her 96th year, predeceased by her beloved husband Bill and son Seamus. Sadly missed by loving sons Seán, Tony and Robbie, daughters-in-law Orla, Mary, Bregeen and Liz, grandchildren Sarah, Rebecca, William, Thomas, Kevin, Peter, Laura, Bronagh, Robert, Aoibhne and Dearbhla, great grandchildren Rián and Seánie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Nancy's family would like to thank in a special way the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home for the care and attention shown to Nancy and themselves over the past eight years.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am at St. John's Church. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Tom Treacy

The death has occurred of Tom Treacy, late of Church Road, Tramore, and formerly of Tullogher, Co Kilkenny, who passed peacefully in University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday the 28th of October 2022. Former hotelier and publican. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anna, RIP 2014. Predeceased by brother John and his sisters Kitty and Mary. He will be deeply missed by his loving children Leon, Irene, Gavin and Sinéad; by his daughter-in-law Liz, Gavin's finacée Irene, and Sinéad's fiancée Alan. He will be forever missed by his adoring grandchildren Faye, Rhia and Tadhg; all his nieces and nephews; his sisters Eileen and Margaret and his brother Jim. He will be sadly missed by all his relatives, his extended family, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Tom’s remains will be reposing at Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore, on Tuesday, the 1st November, from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 7:30pm. All are welcome. Tom's Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, 2nd November, at 12 noon at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Declan's Cemetery. Tom's funeral cortège will walk from The Tramore Credit Union to the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, for his Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Weather depending. House private please.

Hugh Ryan

The death has occurred of Hugh Ryan, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny / Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Hugh died peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, following a long illness, bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, daughter Carol, sons Dermot and Brendan, son in law Jim, daughter in law Sarah, adored granddaughters Holly and Katie, brother, sisters, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, his extended family and many friends, including in the G.A.A. and card players.

Reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh from 3pm to 7pm on Monday 31st October. Rosary and prayers at 7pm. Removal at 10.45am on Tuesday, 1st of November, to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Liam Óg O'Raghallaigh (O'Reilly)

The death has occurred of Liam Óg O'Raghallaigh (O'Reilly), Hettyfield Downs, Beaumont, Cork / Ballina, Mayo / Kilkenny, on October 30th 2022, unexpectedly, at Cork University Hospital. Liam Óg, (late and long serving of Bank of Ireland), predeceased by his parents Liam and Nora and by his brother Fionán. Wonderful, dearly loved husband of Mary Gibbons (Kilkenny), adored and indefatigable dad of Méabh, Eoghan, Mary-Kate, Ann, Isobel and Emily and their partners Katie, Tim and Dominic. Thespian, storyteller, single malt connoisseur, star of stage and screen.

Deeply mourned by his heartbroken wife and family and sadly missed by his sister Leonora, brothers Ultan, Pat and Rory, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Family flowers only, please. Funeral arrangements later.

Ian Hunt

The death has occurred of Ian Hunt, Green Oaks, Ferrybank, Waterford / Kilmacow, Kilkenny, who died on Saturday, 29th October 2022, aged 53 years. Predeceased by his dad George (Gud) and brother Andrew. Ian will be sadly missed by his loving wife Edel (née Walsh), son Dylan, daughter Abbie, mam Sheila, brothers Adrian and Keith, father-in-law Michael, mother-in-law Geraldine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces Leslie and Bethany, nephews Danial, James, Tadgh, Cian and Niall, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Ian will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Monday, 31st October, from 5pm until 7pm, Ian's removal will take place on Tuesday, 1st November, from his home to St. Senan's Church Kilmacow, arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all times please.

Bridie Hanley (née Sweeney)

The death has occurred of Bridie Hanley (née Sweeney), Kilkenny City, formerly Clonakilty, Sandyview Drive, Riverside, Abbeygate Street, Galway City and Corrandulla, Co. Galway. (Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny), 29th October 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Bridie, in her 95th year, predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy, son Paul, parents Delia and James and brothers Paddy, John, Bernard, Michael and James. Sadly missed by her sons Mike (Lucan), Gerard (Cork), Kevin (Kilkenny), daughter Marie (Clonakilty), daughters-in-law Mary, Anne and Una, sons-in-law Ger and Colm, grand children Mark, Alex, Timothy, Fintan, Sinéad and Meadbh, sister Rita Dooley, brothers Tommy and Dominick, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin, Galway City, on Tuesday, 1st November, from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cregg Cemetery, Claregalway. House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Croí https://croi.ie/donate/

Rest in Peace