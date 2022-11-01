Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Rest in Peace
Bernie Little (née McCann)
The death has occurred of Bernie Little (née McCann), Shandon Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, 29th October 2022, peacefully, in her 90th year. Bernie, predeceased by her beloved husband Tom, brothers Tommy and Gerard, sisters Lily and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving children Pat, Brian, Brenda, David and Deirdre, sons-in-law Tim and Stephen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Paschal, Brendan and Noel, sister Anne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.
Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (1st November) from 4pm with Funeral Prayers at 5.45pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society Kilkenny Day Care Centre. Donation box in Funeral Home and Church.
Michael (Mick) Mulrooney
The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Mulrooney, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Molly. Sadly missed by his loving sons Michael, James, Gerry, and Nicky, daughters Bridget, Mary, Ann, Bernadette, Carmel and Catherine , sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 3pm to 7pm on Tuesday. Funeral to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Goresbridge for requiem Mass at at 12 noon on Wednesday followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Saplings Special School, Goresbridge.
Rest in Peace
