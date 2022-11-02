Search

02 Nov 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Deaths in Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

02 Nov 2022 11:04 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Joe Cleary

The death has occurred of Joe Cleary, Milltown, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Waterford. Joe Cleary sadly passed away in Belgium on Sunday, 30th October. Beloved husband of Noeleen and loving father of Caroline and Paul. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters, Maudie, Breda and Maggie, brothers, Johnny and Jimmy, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives and friends.

Joe's cremation service will take place in Belgium with details of a memorial service to follow.

Leslie Bowers

The death has occurred of Leslie Bowers, Cloncunny Lodge, Fiddown, Kilkenny, on Tuesday 1st November 2022. Late of Suir Valley Buses. Predeceased be his sons Stephen, his parents Dolly and Ladd. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rachel, daughter Caroline, son Gordon, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Graham and Rebecca, sister Georgie (Davies) nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday (4th November) from 4pm to 6pm with prayers at 5:30pm. Funeral Service on Saturday at 3pm in St. Paul's Church, Piltown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Leslie's Service will be available to view from 2:45 pm by following the link: https://www.livestreamireland.ie/lb051122 Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Research by following the link:  https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate

Rest in Peace

