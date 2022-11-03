Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, November 3, 2022

James (Jim) Connor

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Connor, Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny and late of Killiney and Monkstown Farm, Co. Dublin, on November 1, 2022. Peacefully, with his family and friends, in the kind care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents William and Ellen, brother Tom and sister Marie and granddaughter Freya. Dearly beloved dad to Deirdre, Siobhan, Ronan and Fiona. He will be very sadly missed by his daughters, son, daughter-in-law Emily, sons-in-law Brian, Martin and Ian, his adored grandchildren Tom, Danny, Rachel, Aaron, Caragh, Sadhbh, Fiadh and Freddie, brothers Pat, Liam and Matt, sister Ann, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends especially those in Seapoint R.F.C.

Jim will be reposing on Thursday, 3rd November, 2022 from 4pm to 6pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown, A94XK28. Funeral Mass on Friday, 4th November, 2022 at 10.45am in the Church of the Holy Family, Kill O’ the Grange, Kill Avenue, followed by private cremation. For those that cannot attend, the Mass can be view online using this link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-family-parish-1. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu of flowers to the Irish Blood Transfusion Board (www.giveblood.ie).

Joe Cleary

The death has occurred of Joe Cleary, Milltown, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Waterford. Joe Cleary sadly passed away in Belgium on Sunday, 30th October. Beloved husband of Noeleen and loving father of Caroline and Paul. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters, Maudie, Breda and Maggie, brothers, Johnny and Jimmy, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives and friends.

Joe's cremation service will take place in Belgium with details of a memorial service to follow.

Leslie Bowers

The death has occurred of Leslie Bowers, Cloncunny Lodge, Fiddown, Kilkenny, on Tuesday 1st November 2022. Late of Suir Valley Buses. Predeceased be his sons Stephen, his parents Dolly and Ladd. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rachel, daughter Caroline, son Gordon, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Graham and Rebecca, sister Georgie (Davies) nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday (4th November) from 4pm to 6pm with prayers at 5:30pm. Funeral Service on Saturday at 3pm in St. Paul's Church, Piltown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Leslie's Service will be available to view from 2:45 pm by following the link: https://www.livestreamireland.ie/lb051122 Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Research by following the link: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate

Rest in Peace