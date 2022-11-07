Kilkenny Deaths, November 7, 2022

Kieran Brannigan

The death has occurred of Kieran Brannigan, Skreen, Road, Navan Road, Dublin 7, and formerly of Granges Road, Kilkenny, on November 5th, 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Elm Green Nursing Home, Castleknock. Sadly missed by his wife Anne and children Margaret, Áine, Michele and Mick and will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Emma, Katie, Mark, Ciarán, Canice, Kevin, Anna, Seán, Conor, Shane, Amy and Cian, great-grandson Tadhg, sons-in-law Pat, Canice and Jimmy, daughter-in-law Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandson-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Elm Green Nursing Home, Castleknock on Tuesday (November 8th) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (November 9th) to The Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Kieran’s funeral service may be viewed (live only) by following this LINK. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Ray Knowles

The death has occurred of Ray Knowles, Pococke Lower, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on 4th November 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital, Waterford, sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Paul, daughters Hilda, Colette and Valerie, grandchildren Lauren, Cian, Finn, Luke, Megan, Keelyn, Ruby and Daisy, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family neighbours and friends

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (8th November) from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am in St. John's Church. A private cremation will take place later. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/ No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/

Ann Foskin (née Griffin)

The death has occurred of Ann Foskin (née Griffin), Deerpark, Mullinavat, Kilkenny / Waterford. Ann passed away, peacefully, on Saturday surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Griffith's Place, Waterford. Predeceased by her sister Phyllis. Missed dearly by her loving husband John, daughters Shirley, Ciara, Annmarie and Grace, sons Alan, Shane and Colm, brothers Tony, Michael and Gerard, sisters, Angela and Maria, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 4pm until 7pm. Arriving on Tuesday at the Holy Family Church, Waterford (via her residence) for requiem Mass at 12noon. Burial after in Mullinavat Cemetery. House private, please. Thank you to the staff at UHW for the care they gave Ann in her final days and to Dr Norma Caples for her kindness and extreme care to Ann the past few months also Dr Geoff Plant for his care throughout the years. Also a thank you to the staff in Powers Pharmacy Ballybricken.

Joan Hickey (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Joan Hickey (née Walsh), Garnamanagh, Freshford, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at St. Vincent's Hospital Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Paddy and deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters John, Joanne, Tom, Mary-Clare, Margaret, Patrick, Noel and Michael, grandchildren, daughters-in -law, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Eoin McDonald

The death has occurred of Eoin McDonald, 1 Upper New Street, Kilkenny. Eoin died 6th November 2022, peacefully, at home. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Catherine, Eoin will be greatly missed by his loving brother Dan, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (8th November) from 10.30am with Funeral Prayers at 11.15am followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private, please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-kilkenny

Nora Moylan (née Cullen)

The death has occurred of Nora Moylan (née Cullen), late of Hazel Grove, Loughboy, Kilkenny and Ennisnag, Stoneyford, 5th November 2022, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of St. Patrick's Ward at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Nora, predeceased by her granddaughter Hilary, beloved mother of Mary, Margaret, Richard, Edward, Patrick, Thomas, John and Geraldine, sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (9th November) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Danesfort. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Dungarvan Cemetery, Co. Kilkenny. Family flowers only. Doantions, if desired, to the Friends of St. Columba's, Thomastown. Donation box in Funeral Home and Church.

Edward (Eddie) Nolan

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Nolan, Fr. Murphy Sq., Kilkenny City, on 5th November 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Edward (Eddie), in his 93rd year, beloved husband of the late Maureen and much loved father of Gillian, Miriam, Frank, Eamon, Mark, John, Ellen and the late Marian, sadly missed by his loving family, brother Jack, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (7th November) from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/webcam/ Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimers Society. Donation box in Funeral Home and Church or alternatively at https://alzheimer.ie/

Dan (Dodie) O'Neill

The death has occurred of Dan (Dodie) O'Neill, Loon, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 4th November, 2022. Unexpectedly at his home. Predeceased by his parents Ned and Dolsie, his sister Mary, infant brother Michael, and sister-in-law Anne. Dodie will be sadly missed by his loving wife Tricia, daughters Susan and Danielle, son Eamon, grandchildren Leah, Emily, and Teigan, sons-in-law Tom and Tadhg, his brother Mick, sister Catherine, mother-in-law Una, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to: Irish Injured Jockeys Fund https://www.irishinjuredjockeys.com/ Funeral Arrangements Later

Rest in Peace