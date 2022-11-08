Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Mary Dreelan (née Randall)

The death has occurred of Mary Dreelan (née Randle), 10 Woodlands estate, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Mary died peacefully in her own home in the care of her loving family on the 7th of November 2022. Predeceased by her parents and brother Brian. Sadly missed and deeply loved by her husband Thos, her four sons Robert, George, Ross and Terry and her daughter Tammy, her son in law Mark, daughters in law Carol and Mary Sue. Adored grandmother of Jack, Robyn, Ali-Ann, Luke, Hayley, Ciarán, Adam and Aaron. Deeply regretted and loved by her sisters Ann, Bernie, Pauline, Brigid and her brother Henry, her brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm to 9pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Eily Smyth (née Power)

The death has occurred of Eily Smyth (née Power), Cloone Road, Ferrybank, and late of Ballymacaw, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, who died on Monday 7th November 2022, aged 83 years. Predeceased by her husband Hugh, parents and brothers. Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Eily will be sadly missed by her loving sons Joe, David and Raymond, daughters-in-law Sharon, Liz and Fiona, grandchildren Hannah, Daniel, Emily, Connor and James, sister Catherine (Devry), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Eily will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Tuesday, 8th November, from 5pm until 7pm, Eily's removal will take place on Wednesday, 9th November, to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow, (via her home) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rest in Peace