Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Rest in Peace
Michael (Mick) Lawler
The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Lawler, Jenkinstown Park, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the care of the nurses and staff of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret, and his sisters, Bridie, Aggie, and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving children, Tom, Eithna (Coogan), Damien, Loraine (Carroll), Mairéad (Dowling), and Michéal, his grandchildren, Ben, Ava, Lucy, Aaron, Michael, Conor, Orlaith, David, Bill, and Jack, his sons-in-law, Billy, Ciarán, and David, his daughters-in-law, Paula, and Aoife, Damien's partner, Caoilfionn, his brothers, James, Patrick, Thomas, and Willie, his sisters, Mary and Kathleen, his extended family, his neighbours and friends.
Reposing at his home on Thursday 10th November from 3pm, with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 11th at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Jenkinstown, with burial immediately afterwards in Conahy Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to ICU, St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. The funeral will be live streamed on https://youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger
Ellen (Nellie) Dempsey (née Flood)
The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Dempsey (née Flood), Bigwood, Mullinavat, Kilkenny / Ballycullane, Wexford. Nellie passed away, peacefully, on Tuesday surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Yoletown, Ballycullane, County Wexford. Wife of the late Patrick. Mother of Michael, Bridget, Seamus and Declan. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughter, daughters-in-law Mary and Bernie, grandchildren Laura, Shane, Ronan and Ciara, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.
Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 4pm until 7pm. Arriving on Friday at St. Paul’s Church, Bigwood, Mullinavat (via her residence) for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.
