Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, November 10, 2022

Pat Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Pat Fitzgerald, Ballyduff, Barefield, Co. Clare and formerly of Golflinks Road, Kilkenny, Nov. 8th 2022 (peacefully) at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine (née Hayes (formerly of Rockmount), daughter Taylor, son Scott, brother Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Saturday (12th November) from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Sunday (13th November) for Funeral Mass at 12.45 pm. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Parkinsons Association. For those unable to attend, The Funeral Mass can be viewed live using this link: https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

Edmund Duggan

The death has occurred of Edmund Duggan, Luton, Bedfordshire, and formerly of Kilmacoliver, Tullahought, Co. Kilkenny. He died suddenly on Monday, 10th October 2022 at his residence. Predeceased by his son John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Kay (Egan), daughter Kathy, grandchildren Max and Theo, son-in-law Andrew, sisters Ann, Kathleen, Agnes (Holland), Patricia, Margaret, brother-in-law Joe Holland, nephew John and niece Joanne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Church, Gardenia Ave., Luton on Monday, 14th November, at 10.30am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the Luton Vale Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://youtu.be/WB0D_p4zs58 Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Nicholas’ Church, Kilamacoliver, Tullahought (Eircode E32 D793) on Saturday, 19th November, at 12 noon. For those who would like to view the Memorial Mass can do so through Windgap, Tullahought, Dunnamaggin, Kilmoganny Catholic Churches Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Joseph’s scouts Luton: www.memorygiving.com/edmondduggan

Sean Heffernan

The death has occurred of Sean Heffernan, Drakelands, Kilkenny, November 9th 2022 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of Dympna and much loved father of John, Julia, Dympna, Lisa and Thomas. He will be sadly missed by his wife and family, sister Delores (Fitzpatrick) daughter-in-law Gloriana, grandchildren Sarah, Emma, Francesca and Jack, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 5p.m. on Thursday (November 10th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11a.m. followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. House private please. Sean's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie

Philomena White

The death has occurred of Philomena White, Ballycarron, Threecastles, Kilkenny. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her brother Willie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford (eircode R95 C44T) on Friday from 6pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm followed by removal to Jenkinstown Church. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Tulla Cemetery, Threecastles. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow-Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation box in Church.

Rest in Peace