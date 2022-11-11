Search

11 Nov 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, November 11, 2022

Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

11 Nov 2022 11:00 AM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Vincent Nolan

The death has occurred of Vincent Nolan, Moonhall, Clara, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Assumption Place, Kilkenny and Listowel, Co. Kerry, on 9th November 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Vincent, predeceased by his parents Vincent and Mary, sister Bridget (O'Connell) and brothers Paddy, Tommy and Francis. Vincent will be sadly missed by his loving sons David and Kevin, brothers Seamus, Paul, Eugene, Anthony and Gabriel, sisters Esther, Ann, Carmel, Ber and Imelda, daughters-in-law Anne and Maura, grandchildren Éadaoin, Lauren, Tadhg, Siún, Kaysi, Vinni and Kodi, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff of the ICU at St. Luke's Hospital for the wonderful care afforded to Vincent over the past number of days.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11.30am on Saturday (12th November) in St. John's Church, Kilkenny with interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Heart and Lung Unit, Mater Hospital (https://www.mater.ie/services/heart-and-lung-transplant ) and The ICU at St. Luke's Hospital. Donation box in church.

