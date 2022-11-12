Funeral details announced for Kilkenny woman Aoife Byrne

The late Aoife Byrne
The death has occurred of Aoife Byrne, Lower Grange, Gowran, Kilkenny.
Aoife passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on November 10. Predeceased by her father Jim, her brother Gareth and her sister Martha. She will be forever missed by her heartbroken mother, Evelyn, and her loving brothers and sisters; Robert, Fiona, Geraldine, Sinead, James and Kate; her brothers-in-law Noel, Tom and Tom and her sister-in-law Karen.
Aoife was adored by her nieces and nephews; Peter, Ruth, Diarmuid, Jack, Rachel, Killian, Luke, Oscar, Darragh, James, Conor, David, Lorcan and Francesca. She will also be sadly missed by her uncle Gerald (Fr Gerry), her uncle Dan, her auntie Sheila, and her fond cousins.
Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Main Street, Borris, Carlow on Sunday, November 13 from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral mass at Church of the Holy Trinity in Goresbridge, Kilkenny on Monday, November 14 at noon. Burial afterwards at the adjoining graveyard.
Anne Tuite, Katherine Kane, Laurie Grace, Brian Reidy, Attracta O’Regan, John Harte, Colette Reid, Olivia McCann, Tracey Donnery,Emma Snedker, Martin Crotty,Sonya Lanigan,Bernadette Cahill,John Elliot
