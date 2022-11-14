Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, November 14, 2022

Tom Looby

The death has occurred of Tom Looby (Burnchurch, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Listowel, Co. Kerry) 12th November 2022, peacefully, at home, and in the loving care of his family, Tom (retired teacher at St. Kieran's College), predeceased by his parents John and Catherine and brother John, beloved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Mafra and Noreen. Tom will be sadly missed by his wife and daughters, brothers Albert and Michael, sister Noreen, sons-in-law Pat and James, grandchildren Louis, Seth, Maia, Paddy, Joe and Robyn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Monday (14th November) from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday in the Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, can be made to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/

Tom Murphy

The death has taken place of Canon Tom Murphy retired PP of St. Patricks Church , Ballyragget Co. Kilkenny and late of The Rower Inistioge.

Funeral arrangements to follow.



Agnes Finn (née Gilmartin)

The death has occurred of Agnes (Ag) (née Gilmartin) (Ballinteer, Dublin and Barronswood, Co. Kilkenny) 12th November 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Beacon Hospital. Beloved wife of Pat, loving mam of Dee, Cormac and Dermot and devoted nana to Abbie, Kyle , Jack and Evie; she will be very sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Jenny, grandchildren, sisters Mary and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Agnes will be reposing on Monday from 4pm-7pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, the Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham. Funeral to take place on Tuesday at 1.15pm in St. John The Evangelist Church, Ballinteer, followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery, Rathfarnham. House Private. To view Agnes' funeral mass online, please click on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer

Fintan Murphy

The death has occurred of Fintan Murphy, Farrentemple, The Rower, Kilkenny, on 12th November 2022. Fintan passed peacefully in the care of his loving family, after a short illness bravely fought. Predeceased by his dearly beloved wife Anna (Kirwan), parents Jim and Maggie Murphy, his infant son James Michael and his granddaughter Emily (infant). Sadly missed by his children Margaret Mary (O'Gorman), Jim, Catríona (Tierney), Bríd (Kenny), and Áine (Dowling), his cherished grand-children Eoin, Muireann, Brian, Meabh, Ann, Isabelle, Oliver, Jamie, Mae, Orlaith and Tommie K, sons-in-law John, Jim, Nicky and James, daughter-in-law Lucy, brothers Canon Tom Murphy (Ballyragget), Billy, and Gee, sisters Maura (Rohan) and Kitty (Finn), nieces, nephews extended relatives. Fintan will be sadly missed by his community and a huge circle of friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 12 noon Monday 14th November concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of The Assumption The Rower for 11am Requiem Mass on Tuesday 15th November followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on http://inistiogeparish.ie/webcam House private please.

Philip Buckley

The death has occurred of Philip Buckley, 4 Archers Crescent, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, formerly of Wetlands, Kilkenny and The Commons, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Unexpectedly, but peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family on Friday, 11th November 2022. Pre-deceased by his parents and his brother Robert. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his wife Mary, his daughter Helen, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Shane and Conor, sister Eileen (Nugent), brothers Patrick and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Fiacre’s Church, Loughboy (Eircode R95 DK88) for Requiem Mass on Monday (14th November) at 10.30am. Burial will follow afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny. The Requiem Mass can be viewed at the following link: https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Aoife Byrne

The death has occurred of Aoife Byrne, Lower Grange, Gowran, Kilkenny. Our dearest Aoife passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 10th November. Predeceased by her father Jim, her brother Gareth and her sister Martha. She will be forever missed by her heartbroken mother, Evelyn, and her loving brothers and sisters; Robert, Fiona, Geraldine, Sinead, James & Kate; her brothers-in-law Noel, Tom and Tom and her sister-in-law Karen. Aoife was adored by her nieces and nephews; Peter, Ruth, Diarmuid, Jack, Rachel, Killian, Luke, Oscar, Darragh, James, Conor, David, Lorcan & Francesca. She will also be sadly missed by her uncle Gerald (Fr. Gerry), her uncle Dan, her auntie Sheila, and her fond cousins.



Funeral mass at Church of the Holy Trinity in Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny on Monday 14th November at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at the adjoining graveyard.

John Creegan

The death has occurred of John Creegan, Riverview, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, R95 T9CV and formerly of Ranelagh and Dundrum, Dublin, on 12th November 2022, peacefully, at his home, after a short illness and in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his parents Olive and Frank, brother Brendan and parents-in-law Dick and Mary (Martin), sadly missed by his loving wife Majella, daughters Marie and Linda, son-in-law John, grandchildren Rory, Tommy, Conor, Harry and Mollie, brother Enda, sister-in-law Suzanne, nephews James and Kevin, niece Jennifer, aunt Agnes, cousins Violet and Edmond, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (R95 T9CV) on Monday (14th November) from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm. House private at all other times please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-kilkenny Flowers are welcome but a donation, in lieu, can be made to the Irish Cancer Society and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind https://www.cancer.ie/ https://www.guidedogs.ie/

Margaret (Maggie) O'Connor (née Power)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) O'Connor (née Power), Tinakilly, Rosbercon, New Ross, Wexford and formerly Dunmain, New Ross. In her 102nd year. Maggie passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff at New Ross Community Hospital. Loving wife of the late Matt and sister of the late Walter, Kitty (O'Brien, Ballycanew), Ned and Patrick Thomas. Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home New Ross (Y34DK15), from 1pm on Sunday (13th November) with removal at 4.45pm to the arriving for 5pm Funeral mass on Monday (14th) at 12 noon at the Church of the Assumption, Rosbercon, with burial afterwards in Terrerath Cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed at 12 noon on Monday Click Here https://rosberconparish.ie/webcam/ Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu to New Ross Community Hospital

Anne Rice

The death has occurred of Anne Rice, Stillorgan Road, Dublin 18, Dublin / Conahy, Kilkenny. Peacefully following a short illness, at home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her parents Joe and Madge and her sister Joan. Deeply regretted by her sisters Catherine, Mary, Margaret, brother Martin, niece Emer, nephew Joe, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Dorothy, uncles, aunts, cousins and her many friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday November 14th in St. Colman's Church Conahy ( R95 VK 46) at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Tom Dack

The death has occurred of Tom Dack, Cloghabrody, Thomastown, Kilkenny, R95 X8W9. Tom passed away peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, on Thursday, 10th November 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving family, his beloved wife Alice (Cooney), daughter Lesley, son Derek, sisters: Margaret and Nellie, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, his adored grandchildren: Darragh, Cian, Dylan, Dearbhla and Ria, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass. Followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown Co. Kilkenny. To view Tom's Requiem Mass Click Here https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/. Family flowers only donations if desired to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team box will be provided in church.

Moira Delaney (née Holohan)

The death has occurred of Moira Delaney (née Holohan) Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin and formerly of Kilkenny, on November 11th 2022. Unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family in St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Dearly loved and adored by her husband Liam, daughters Lorraine and Rowena, son Evin, daughter-in-law Nicole, son-in-law Mark, her adored grandchildren Oisín, Jack, Charlie, Jamie and Jake, brothers Jim, Liam and Fred, sister Kathleen and her late sister Phyllis, extended family and friends.

Moira will be reposing on Monday, 14th of November 2022, from 5pm until 7pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown A94XK28. Funeral Ceremony at 10am on Tuesday, November 15th in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. For those that cannot attend, the Service can be viewed online using this link: https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/. House private please. No flowers please, donations, if desired, online to Barnardos Ireland at www.barnardos.ie.

Paddy Griffin

The death has occurred of Paddy Griffin, Robinstown, Glenmore, Co.Kilkenny and formerly of Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry, on 11th November 2022. Paddy, peacefully in the care of his family. Pre-deceased by his brother Larry (Clonmel), infant twin sisters and brothers (Ballyheigue). Much loved husband of Breda and father of PJ, Tommy, Mary, Eugene, Francis and John Paul (deceased infant), Deeply regretted by his adored grandchildren, Killan, Mia, Oísin, Danielle, Isobel, Olivia, Emily, Cian, Ellie, Robbie, Darragh, Dylan, Ollie, Caoimhe and Caolan, daughters-in-law, Maria, Linda, Aine and Eiena, son-in-law, Paul, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Removal will take place at 10.30am on Monday 14th November from his residence to arrive at St. James' Church, Glenmore (via The Creamery Road) for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.glenmoreparish.ie

Dr. Carmel Halley

The death has occurred of Dr. Carmel Halley, Malahide, Dublin and formerly of Co. Kilkenny, on 10th November 2022. Peacefully, in the care of St. James’s Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. Beloved wife of Niall Moloney. Very sadly missed by her loving husband and adored children Daniel, Lucy, Edward and Peter. Deeply regretted by her family, mother Margaret, father Eugene, brothers John, Eugene and Robert, best friends Clare and Orla, parents-in-law Willie and Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Removal to St. Sylvester’s Church, Malahide on Monday morning for 10.30am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Mary Minogue (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Mary Minogue (née Walsh), Barna, Freshford, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her brother Tom. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Paddy, son Billy, daughters Marguerite, Norma, Nicola and Danielle, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, siblings Billy, Brendan and Veronica, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Lachtain's Church. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.

Rest in Peace