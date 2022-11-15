Kilkenny Deaths, November 15, 2022

Rest in Peace
Fr Patrick Comerford
The death has occurred of Fr Patrick Comerford, Killinaspick, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny and Diocese of Ossory, on November 13, 2022. Fr. Pat (retired) son of the late Richard and Brigid. Deeply regretted by his sisters Anne (Burns), Margaret (O’Shea) and Kathleen. Brothers James, Francis and Bernard, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, Bishop Nulty and fellow priests, former students and parishioners and a wide circle of friends.
Reposing at the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin from 4pm, Tuesday, 15th November, with rosary and prayers at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, 16th November, at 3pm in Killinaspick Church, X91 A263 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donation, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Very Reverend Canon Tom Murphy
The death has taken place of Canon Tom Murphy, retired PP of St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny and late of The Rower Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny. Father Tom passed to his eternal reward on Monday, 14th November 2022. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Margaret, his late brother Fintan, sister-in-law Anna and brother-in-law Paddy. Sadly missed by his brothers Billy and Gee, sisters Maura and Kitty, sisters-in-law Anne and Mairin, brother-in-law Seamus, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, parishioners, GAA circle and Bishop and Priests of the Ossory Diocese.
Reposing in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget from 3pm Wednesday 16th November. Family gather at 6pm, with Vigil prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am Thursday 17th followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Mass may be viewed https://www.youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger
