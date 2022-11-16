Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Aileen Dowling (née Markham)

The death has occurred of Aileen Dowling (née Markham), Stradbally, Co. Waterford and formerly of Higginstown, Clara, Co. Kilkenny, on 14th November 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Killure Bridge Nursing Home, Waterford. Predeceased by her loving husband Seamus, brothers Noel, John and Gerald and sister Joan. Aileen will be sadly missed by her sisters Sheila (Heade) and Ann (Loughman), her nieces and nephews and her many friends in Waterford and Kilkenny.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Wednesday (16th November) from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Clara (R95 K290). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed at https://churchcamlive.ie/clara-parish-live-stream/

Tony Kelly

The death has occurred of Tony Kelly, No 1 Rathroe Terrace, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Desart, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny and Ballingarry Coalmines, on 14th November 2022. (Suddenly). Predeceased by his mother Kitty and brother Jim (Dingle). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne (nee Dunne, The Islands, Mullinahone), sons Liam, Anthony, John and Noel, daughter Sharon, grandchildren Grace, Aaron, Megan, Lorna, Eva and Reuben, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, in-laws, neighbours and good friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule on Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Friday at 11.30am, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule. House private on Friday morning please.

Alice O'Sullivan (née Gaule)

The death has occurred of Alice O'Sullivan (née Gaule), The Folly, Waterford and Keatingstown, Co. Kilkenny, on 14th November 2022 in her 102nd year. In the exceptional care of the wonderful staff of Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Gerald and predeceased by her loving son Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Anne Redmond, son Michael, daughters-in-law, Marie and Anne, son-in-law Willie, grandchildren Allan, David, Carolanne, Michele, Mark and Jennifer, great grandchildren, sisters Margaret and Kay, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday, 17th November, at Tom Hennessy's Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford (X91 FW4A) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 18th November, in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford at 12.oc. followed by burial in St. Stephen's Cemetery, New Ross. Alice's funeral Mass will be live streamed by following the link https://www.irishlivestream.com/18112022aos

Rest in Peace