Is there a place at the cabinet table for new Carlow Kilkenny TD?

Could we have a new minister in Kilkenny when the new government is formed?

Given the overwhelming first preference vote for Sinn Féin's Kathleen Funchion in the Carlow Kilkenny constituency she must surely be one to watch if her party enters government.

Although outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar remains steadfast in his stance that Fine Gael will not enter coalition with Sinn Féin, this evening (Sunday) leader of Fianna Fail Micheál Martin, speaking to the Irish Times, refused to rule out coalition with Sinn Féin.

And Mary Lou McDonald says she is in talks to form a government.

Kathleen Funchion was elected this afternoon with a massive surplus vote. The quota in Carlow Kilkenny is 12,274 and Kathleen was re-elected for the constituency with a first preference vote of 17,493.

If Sinn Féin do go into government Kathleen is sure to be considered for a ministerial position. She is the party’s spokeswoman on children and youth affairs, having previously held the education portfolio.

With such a massive first preference vote Kathleen is one to watch in the coming days.