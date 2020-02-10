One TD elected, one candidate eliminate on Count 6

The last count of the night at Lyrath has brought much excitement to the Carlow Kilkenny general election count.

Fianna Fail's John McGuinness went into this count needing just 73 votes to reach the quota - and he reached it with ease gaining 411 transfers from Fine Gael's Patrick O'Neill.

He is now deemed elected and the second to be elected in the constituency at this election.

However the count also brought about the elimination of Solidarity - People Before Profit candidate Adrienne Wallace. Even though she gained transfers throughout the day she was the lowest candidate following this count.

The count has now been suspended for the night. We will resume counting at 10am tomorrow with the distribution of Ms Wallace's ballot papers.

There are now five candidates still standing with three seats to fill in Carlow Kilkenny.