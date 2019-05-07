Local election in North Kilkenny: Eight candidates for six seats
Castlecomer is the lowest candidate-to-seat ratio area in Kilkenny for May 24 elections
There are eight candidates with six seats up for grabs.
The new-look Castlecomer Electoral Area has the lowest candidate-to-seat ratio in Kilkenny in the May 24 local elections. There are eight candidates, and all bar two of them will be elected, with six seats up for grabs.
Five of the eight are sitting councillors, with the area's sixth councillor, Pat Millea, set to retire. Those five are joined by Tullaroan's Michael Delaney (FF), Sinn Fein's Joseph Kavanagh, and the former senator Pat O' Neill (snr), who was previously a candidate in the former Thomastown area. The eight candidates are:
Michael Delaney (Fianna Fail)
The Village Shop
Tullaroan
Joseph Kavanagh (Sinn Fein)
Conville House
Clogh
Castlecomer
Pat Fitzpatrick (Fianna Fail)
Clopook
Ballyfoyle
Michael McCarthy (Fianna Fail)
Buncrusha Street
Freshford
Mary Hilda Cavanagh (Fine Gael)
Whiteshall
Crosspatrick
Via Thurles
Pat O’Neill (Fine Gael)
Ballyredding
Bennettsbridge
John Brennan (Fine Gael)
Upper Crutt
Clogh, Castlecomer
Denis Hynes (Labour Party)
Ballyellen
Goresbridge
