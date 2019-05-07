Local election in North Kilkenny: Eight candidates for six seats

The new-look Castlecomer Electoral Area has the lowest candidate-to-seat ratio in Kilkenny in the May 24 local elections. There are eight candidates, and all bar two of them will be elected, with six seats up for grabs.

Five of the eight are sitting councillors, with the area's sixth councillor, Pat Millea, set to retire. Those five are joined by Tullaroan's Michael Delaney (FF), Sinn Fein's Joseph Kavanagh, and the former senator Pat O' Neill (snr), who was previously a candidate in the former Thomastown area. The eight candidates are:

Michael Delaney (Fianna Fail)

The Village Shop

Tullaroan

Joseph Kavanagh (Sinn Fein)

Conville House

Clogh

Castlecomer

Pat Fitzpatrick (Fianna Fail)

Clopook

Ballyfoyle

Michael McCarthy (Fianna Fail)

Buncrusha Street

Freshford

Mary Hilda Cavanagh (Fine Gael)

Whiteshall

Crosspatrick

Via Thurles

Pat O’Neill (Fine Gael)

Ballyredding

Bennettsbridge

John Brennan (Fine Gael)

Upper Crutt

Clogh, Castlecomer

Denis Hynes (Labour Party)

Ballyellen

Goresbridge