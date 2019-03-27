Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, March 27 - April 1, 2019

Wednesday

BUMBLEance Table Quiz, Brogan’s Bar, 6pm,

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Duiske Players: Sharon’s Grave, Abbey Hall, Graignamanagh, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

The Harvest, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €21/19.

Duiske Players: Sharon’s Grave, Abbey Hall, Graignamanagh, 8pm.

Leonard Cohen Tribute Band, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €21.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Colm Cahill & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm.

Duiske Players: Sharon’s Grave, Abbey Hall, Graignamanagh, 8pm.

Ye Vagabonds, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €15.

Table Quiz, Tim’s Bar, Thomastown, 9pm, €20 (per team).

Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Murmur, Hackett’s Bar, 10pm.

Karaoke Night, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Recoil & DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

Trad with Antony Mcauley and Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Far Flung Trio, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €19/17.

Duiske Players: Sharon’s Grave, Abbey Hall, Graignamanagh, 8pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Collides, Sly Green Sky & Brand New Dead Things, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8.30pm, €5.

Le Chéile, Cois Abhann, Inistioge, 8.30pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Beef Supreme & Colin McKenna, Billy Byrne's Bar, 9.30pm.

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Monroe, Ryan’s Bar, 10.30pm.

Langton’s Nightclub, 10.30pm.

Sunday

Miriam Lambert Puppeteer: Three Little Pigs, Watergate Theatre, 12pm & 2pm, €8.

The Poet & The Songwriter, Watergate Theatre, 4pm, €8.

Music in Kilkenny, Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 4pm, €

Film: I Can Only Imagine, The Light House, 5pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Ballad & Folk, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler's Inn, 6.30pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Loose Cannons, The Field, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie, Matt the Miller’s, 10.30pm.