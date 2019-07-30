Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, July 31 - August 5, 2019

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Drops of Green, Left Bank, 9pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Devious Theatre Company: The Roaring Banshees, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €17/15.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Friday

Storytelling and Songs, Hole in the Wall, 5pm, €5.

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

O’ Loughlin Gael’s Blessing and Family BBQ, The Green, Johnswell, 7pm.

Devious Theatre Company: The Roaring Banshees, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €17/15.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

First Friday Trad Session, Home Rule Club.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Brand New Cadillac, The Field, 9pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

The Kilkennys and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Blessed and LB2 Social Club, Left Bank 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

Tour de Kilkenny, Kilkenny Rugby Club, 9am.

O’ Loughlin Gaels Celebrations, O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club, from 11am.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival: Hudson Taylor, The Frank and Walters, The Alkove, DJ Welshy and Liam Geddes, Castlecomer GAA Grounds, €40 (weekend ticket) or €30 (Sat only).

The Stunning, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €30.

Devious Theatre Company: The Roaring Banshees, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €17/15.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

DJs, Left Bank, 8pm and 10pm.

Gowran Split the Pot launch, Cleere’s Pub, Gowran, 9.30pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Choons, Langton’s Nightclub, 10.30pm, €8.

Sunday

Kilmoganny Festival Day, from 9.30am.

Gowran Festival of Speed, Gowran Park 10am, €15.

Graignamanagh Regatta, 1.30pm.

O’ Loughlin Gaels Celebrations, O’ Loughlin Gaels, from 2pm.

Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Live Music, Home Rule Club.

Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival: Paddy Casey and Disco, Avalon House Hotel, €40 (weekend ticket).

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Monday

Kilkenny Book and Coin Fair, Club House Hotel, 10.30am, €2.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.