Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, October 2 - 8, 2019

Wednesday

La Leche League National Breastfeeding Week Meet Up, Dunmore Caves Cafe, 10.30am.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

KATS Dracula, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €15/18.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Donie Ryan, Hackett’s Bar, 9.30pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm.

KATS Dracula, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €15/18.

Elise EP Launch, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €15.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

IMRO Radio Awards, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 7pm.

Kilkenny Animated Opening Night Party, Medieval Mile Museum, 8pm, €20.

KATS Dracula, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €15/18.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Michael O’ Grady CD Launch, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8.30pm, €10.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Wildfire and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Blessed and LB2 Social Club, Left Bank 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

Kilkenny Animated: Wolfwalkers Sketching Tour of Kilkenny, Kilkenny Castle Gate, 10am, €10.

Kilkenny Animated: Wolfwakers Sketching Tour of Kilkenny, Rothe House, 11:30am, €10.

Kilkenny Animated: Drawing for a Living, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 1pm, €10.

KATS Dracula, Watergate Theatre, 2pm, €15/18.

Fundraising darts tournament, Andy's Bar, Ballyhale, 2pm, €40 (team fee).

Kilkenny Animated: KLAUS Behind the Scenes of Netflix's First Animated Feature, St Kieran’s College Chapel, 2.15pm, €15.

Kilkenny Animated: Matt Diffee Giggles and Shivers, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 3pm, €15.

Kilkenny Animated: Harry Bliss in conversation with Gilly Fogg, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 4.30pm, €15.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Kilkenny Animated: Candy Guard in conversation with Gilly Fogg, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 6.30pm, €15.

Kilkenny Animated: Cúl an Tí with Kíla, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 7.30pm, €20.

Kilkenny Animated: Stephen Morton presents Comics Tube Live, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 8pm, €10.

Good Shepherd Centre Concert, St Canice’s Cathedral, 8pm, €20.

KATS Dracula, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €15/18.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Micheal Collins, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Kilkenny Animated: The History of VIZ Comic in 75 Minutes, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 10pm, €15.

LB2, Left Bank, 10pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 10pm.

DJ Eoin, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Kilkenny Animated: ReAnimator Disco featuring Tunde’s Midnight Madness Screenings, Billy Byrne's Bar, 10.30pm, €5.

Don Letts, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 10.30pm, €16.

Sunday

Kilkenny Animated: Workshop with Rory Conway, Bank of Ireland Workbench, 10am, €15.

Kilkenny Animated: Designing for Animation Panel, 10.45am, €10.

Kilkenny Animated: Workshop with Rory Conway, Bank of Ireland Workbench, 11.45am, €15.

Kilkenny Animated: James Baxter Animation Masterclass and in conversation with Tomm Moore, St Kieran’s College Chapel, 12pm, (sold out).

Kilkenny Animated: Workshop with Rory Conway, Bank of Ireland Workbench, 2pm, €15.

Kilkenny Animated: Screening of Oscar-nominated short Late Afternoon with director Louise Bagnall, St Kieran’s College Chapel, 3.30pm, €15.

Kilkenny Animated: Graham Annable in conversation with Paul Young, St Kieran’s College Chapel, 5pm, €15.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Fundraising Table Quiz, Andy’s Bar, Ballyhale, 7pm, €40 (team of four).

Kilkenny Animated: Dreamgun Film Reads The Lion King, Watergate Theatre, 6.30pm, €12/8.

Good Shepherd Centre Concert, St Canice’s Cathedral, 8pm, €20.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.



Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Tuesday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan's Bar.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.