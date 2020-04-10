This week's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

On this Friday night's Late Late Show, Ryan Tubridy is back at the helm and will be joined by Hollywood actor Brendan Gleeson. Brendan will discuss turning 65, his latest roles, and also the importance of St. Francis Hospice and what their work has meant to him and to his family. Viewers of The Late Late Show are in for a treat, as Brendan will also be giving a rare live musical performance, accompanied by his son Fergus.

This weekend, RTÉ is calling on the Irish public to come together to shine a light on Saturday at 9pm to create a moment of solidarity in our battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Glen Hansard will be in studio to discuss his participation in the #SHINEYOURLIGHT campaign, as well as performing Leave A Light.

Domestic violence survivor Jessica Bowes will be joined by a representative from Women's Aid to speak of the dangers people may find themselves in at home due to restrictions on our movements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryan will also be catching up with presenter Dermot O'Leary, who will discuss how the London-Irish community are responding to the crisis, and why he's happy his own parents are back in Ireland.

Samantha Barry, editor-in-chief at Glamour Magazine, will be speaking from New York, and actress Amy Huberman will chat to Ryan from her home in Dublin.

Kellie Harrington, Irish amateur boxer who won the gold medal in the lightweight division at the 2018 Women's World Boxing Championships, will speak with Ryan about her plans now that the Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed until 2021.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, April 10, 2020 at 9.35pm.