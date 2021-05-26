Kilkenny gardeners wanted for new RTE television series

Animo TV are making a brand new series for RTE One that celebrates the hard work, love and attention people across Ireland have put into their gardens.

The production team are looking for the best amateur gardeners on the island who are ready to show off their gardens.

Each week, ordinary, enthusiastic gardeners open their gates to three experts who will evaluate their gardens.

Over the course of the series, experts will travel around Ireland to three exceptional gardens per episode.

The experts will assess the gardens (the plants, the design, any special features) before ultimately choosing a winner.

Over six weeks the series will look at six very different types of gardens (the city garden, the coastal garden, the rural garden, the formal garden, the edible garden and the awkward garden – ones with particularly unusual shapes or issues which the owners had to surmount).

This series is a celebration of nature, of planting and growing things, of the hard work of ordinary people, and the beauty we can all create for ourselves.

Applications are open - all you have to do is email 'gardening@animotv.ie'