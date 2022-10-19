Note left for housekeeping staff at Kilkenny hotel makes their day

Picture: Ormonde Hotel, Kilkenny
Housekeeping staff at the Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny were treated to a pleasant little surprise recently when they went to tidy the room of some vacating guests.
A hand-written note was found in the room, likely left by a young child, telling them how much they enjoyed their stay!
"Very clean room," the note reads. "Thanks for everything. Best hotel ever!"
Staff at the Ormonde took to social media to give a shout-out to whoever left the note, saying it made the housekeepers' day.
"It was so kind of you and such cool drawings too," they added.
Sometimes it's the little things that can make a big difference!
