Dramatic drop in cull cow prices halted by lower

As I write this script the wind is blowing and the rain is coming down in bucket loads which will force farmers to make up their minds what to do with cattle.

It has been one of the toughest years experienced by farmers regarding weather for a long time and it is hoped that at least 2019 will bring an early spring.

In the cattle sector there was a bit more life about the trade on Thursday for heifers with the dramatic drop in cull cow prices halted due to smaller numbers appearing.

Factories have still plenty of cattle on hand and therefore do not have to increase quotes.

In the bullock sector last week saw an appreciable rise in the price of quality forward store continentals which originate from the suckler herd this trend was maintained this week.

It’s hard to believe that we have only four more cattle sales left this year with our final cattle sale on Thursday, December 20.

Sheep

On the sheep front numbers at the sales remain very small but on the positive front trade remains sharp with a top call of €117 for lambs this week.

Cull ewes peaked at €120. Our final sheep sale of the year will be Monday 17th December with our first sale of 2019 on Monday 7th January.

There is a good demand for lamb at the moment so if you have some to sell why not try the market.

Dairy sale disappoints

Our Dairy sale on Monday proved disappointing for farmers with Friesian maiden heifers to sell.

The problem here is that in-calf heifers are ranging from €750 to €1,000 with that figure only surpassed on an odd occasion so potential buyers of maidens are reluctant to pay more than €600.

In-calf Friesian heifers and cows ranged from €700 to €980 with a heifer close to calving making €1,220.

Fresh calved Friesian cows and heifers saw prices from €980 to €1,540.

Our final Dairy sale of the year takes place on Monday 17th December with entries now been taken.

It was sad to see the news last week that Carrick On Suir Mart will not reopen again after the dreadful fire that gutted the building.

It was one of the longest established marts in this area having been opened in 1955.

May I wish all parties who were involved in Carrick Mart the very best.

In recent years costs involved in keeping marts open has spiraled especially with insurance.

To make them viable one needs good numbers all year round. A lot of younger farmers say they do not have time to use the marts as they are too busy.

I suggest that if marts have to close due to higher overheads it will mean that factories will be the only game in town with no competition.

Remember if you are selling on Done Deal they only way to value your animal is to look at mart prices so they need supporting.

This week we start the Kilkenny Lions Hamper appeal where we raise funds for the less fortunate in our community.

Through the support of the Kilkenny People and KCLR we auction items on this Thursday Farm Show which is on 96.6 FM and is on air from 7.10pm to 8pm.

All item offered for sale can be viewed in this publication.

This exercise will also take place Thursday, December 6 on the same programme and at the same time. Until next time do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.