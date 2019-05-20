Warning that horses in Kilkenny could be startled by low-flying plane carrying out survey

Low-flying aircraft will be seen across Kilkenny in coming weeks and months.



A survey is being carried by the Geological Survey of Ireland (GSI) in Kildare as well as Carlow, Wexford, Kildare and Waterford and Wicklow.



The aircraft will fly at a height of 60 metres over rural areas and will rise to 240 metres over towns.



The white twin-propeller plane has a red tail and black stripe.



The GSI said: "The sound is similar to a passing lorry and may startle sensitive livestock such as horses."



The initiative is being funded by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.



The survey will take place from May until late Autumn and flights are dependent on the weather and subject to change.



A freefone number 1800 45 55 65 is available if people have any concerns about sensitive livestock and want to keep informed of flight plans in your area.