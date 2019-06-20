Plant Scientists to meet in Carlow

'Harnessing plants for a better society, economy, and environment’ is the theme for this year’s Irish Plant Scientists’ Association Meeting (IPSAM) which will take place at the Institute of Technology Carlow from 25th - 27th June.

The meeting is jointly organised by enviroCORE at Institute of Technology Carlow and the Teagasc Crop Science Department in Oak Park.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, Co-chair of the IPSAM organising committee, Dr Susanne Barth from Teagasc, said: “Ireland has a vibrant and wide-ranging community of researchers in the plant sciences including crop science, phytopathology, plant genetics and genomics, developmental biology, ecology, horticulture, forestry and soil science. This ranges from fundamental through to applied research. Over the three day meeting we will explore how plants can be harnessed for a better society, economy, and environment.”

Dr David Ryan, from enviroCORE at the Institute of Technology Carlow, and Co-chair of the IPSAM organising committee said: “IPSAM provides a forum to share research in plant and crop science among the research community across the island of Ireland as well as fostering practical and applied collaborations with farmers and other industry stakeholders. The meeting also provides a forum for research postgraduate students and postdoctoral scientists to present their findings to promote their future research careers.”

Among the topics to be discussed by attending plant scientists are; biodiversity and invasive species; climate change and abiotic stress; plants for human health; plant growth and development; crop improvement and agronomy.

Invited keynote speakers for IPSAM 2019 are:

Dr. Úna FitzPatrick - National Biodiversity Data Centre, Ireland - ‘Ireland’s plant biodiversity’

Mr. David Walsh-Kemmis - Ballykilcavan Brewing Company, Stradbally, Co. Laois - 'Opportunities and challenges in growing barley for an on-farm brewery'

Dr. Bill Thomas - The James Hutton Institute, Scotland - ‘Exploiting gene pool diversity to produce more barrels of beer and whisky per hectare’.

Professor Fiona Doohan - UCD, Ireland - ‘Ensuring the integrity and security of Irish cereal supplies.’

The IPSAM meeting coincides with the biennial Teagasc Crops Open Day in Oak Park on June 26th and participants will spend the afternoon at Oak Park and explore the research on display.