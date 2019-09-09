Will World Ploughing contest in 2021 be held in Kilkenny

National Ploughing Association managing director, Anna May McHugh, mentioned the World Ploughing Competition coming to Ireland in 2021 at the Carlow launch of this year's national competition. Anna May said that while she was at this year's World Ploughing contest - which was held recently in Minnesota - she signed a contract to host the contest in Ireland in 2021.

The 84-year-old said: "People often say to us, 'what is the future for the ploughing?'

"Well I can tell you there's no stop sign out there because I just signed a contract to host the World Ploughing in 2021.

"And that will be the celebration of the National Ploughing on its 90th birthday."

The National Ploughing Competition stayed in Offaly for three years before moving to Carlow this year, is there a chance that Kilkenny will be the venue for this huge event in three years time?