Glanbia Ireland sets out its plans for the grain sector

Glanbia Ireland, the largest buyer and user of Irish grains, has set out its plans to help secure the future of its Members’ and loyal grain suppliers, who have faced numerous pressures in recent years. And as a result, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has stood down its protest at the Glanbia feed mills in Portlaoise and Clonroche.

Both Glanbia Ireland and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) have held discussions on measures to help place the sector on a more secure footing for the future.

A package of initiatives worth €500,000 over the next three-years will be put in place to work towards creating more opportunities for our Members and loyal grain suppliers. This will build on the opportunities already delivered from the new gluten-free oats contracts offered in recent weeks.

As part of the package, Glanbia Ireland aims to deliver world-class research and development capabilities and sets out a commitment to ensure that Glanbia’s products utilise to the maximum Irish grown grain.

Sean Molloy, Chief Agribusiness Growth Officer, said: “In addition to addressing short-term challenges, Glanbia Ireland will look to the future with a long-term development plan that will create opportunities for our grain growers.

“Glanbia Ireland’s grains business will benefit from the increased access to international marketing teams and commercial capabilities through the integration of the company.

“Glanbia Ireland will engage with the relevant State organisations such as Bord Bia, Teagasc and Enterprise Ireland to explore opportunities and supports for research, market development and promotion of Irish grown-grain.

“Glanbia Ireland’s intake of native Irish grain this harvest was over 200,000 tonnes, 40% ahead of last year and well ahead of the 24% growth in national harvest.”

Glanbia Ireland is recognising the loyalty of its grain suppliers with an extra payment of €3 per tonne on feed wheat and feed barley, including contracted winter Cassia barley, supplied by our Co-op Members. The monies will be aligned to input purchases, however, it will run separate to our established patronage model.

As a result the composite Glanbia Members’ price per tonne for green barley will be €144 per tonne, including €3 per tonne Co-op support and a €10 per tonne Trading Bonus.

After reviewing market progress since grain price was set, Glanbia Ireland has increased the differential between wheat and barley from €7 to €9 per tonne on Members’ feed grains. This means the composite price of Glanbia Members’ feed wheat will now be €153 per tonne.

Loyal grain suppliers, who are not Glanbia Co-op shareholders, will also receive €1 per tonne on green feed wheat and feed barley supplied. This will be linked to the level of input purchases bought from Glanbia Ireland. In addition, non-Members will benefit from the increased differential between wheat and barley.

There has been strong uptake of our Farmers Own Stock scheme and the closing date has been extended to October 18th, 2019 to increase opportunities for growers to avail of this valuable mechanism. It offers farmers the potential to avail of the possibility of increasing grain prices post-harvest.

Furthermore, Glanbia Ireland will explore the potential to develop a market-based review mechanism. It will seek to build on Glanbia’s recognised capabilities in volatility management schemes.

Glanbia Ireland will also work to ensure that grain suppliers fully utilise the opportunities that forward selling contracts can bring to provide growers with a more secure footing.