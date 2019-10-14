Kilkenny based Glanbia to pay 29 cents per litre for September milk

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 29 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for September manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for September of 28 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the August base price.

The Board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to make a support payment to Members of 1.0 cpl including VAT for September milk supplies. This is an increase from the 0.5 cpl support payment made for August.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Glanbia Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “Global milk supply growth for 2019 is weaker than forecast, which has improved the market supply-demand balance. However, trade issues continue to impact on dairy markets, with the proposed US tariffs on Irish butter and cheese of particular concern. Greater clarity on Brexit is also important for dairy markets. The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”