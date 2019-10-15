The late Frank Dalton, Chancellors Mills, Kilkenny

The death has occurred of Frank Datlon, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny and Chancellors Mills, Freshford Road, Kilkenny. The much loved 84-year-old passed away unexpectedly in the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin.

He was well known and highly respected member of the milling fraternity. He started his career in 1955 with the family firm in Chancellor Mills on Vicar Street, Kilkenny city.

Along with his brother Billy, they grew the business and eventually expanded out to their present home on the Freshford Road where the family business continues to supply seed, fertilisers, animals feeds to farmers in the south east. Frank was mill manager for many years and ran the operation like clockwork.

He had a strong attachment to Chancellor Mills and annually, came back for the harvest season after he retired.

"Frank had a great rapport with his customers and the milling industry is much the poorer for his passing," his nephew Denis Dalton of Chancellor Mills said.

Frank will be buried on Friday morning in Dunmore Cemetery after requiem Mass in St Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny at 11am.

He will be waked at his home on the Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny on Thursday evening from 3 to 8pm.

Frank is survived by his heartbroken wife Lillian and children, Colette, Frank Jnr, Dermot and Peter. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife and family; brother Billy, daughters-in-law Edel and Shayne, grandchildren Lucy, Sean, Tom, Mai and Grace, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cois Nore. Donation box in the Cathedral. House private on Friday, please.