Kilkenny winner of FarmGen Solar Powered bundle worth €12,000!!!!!

Glanbia Ireland dairy farmer James Mackey, from Windgap is the lucky winner of the FarmGen Solar Powered Bundle installation worth up to €12,000.

Glanbia Ireland, in partnership with SSE Airtricity and Activ8 Solar Energies, have launched a bespoke renewable solar PV energy solution onto the Irish market this year which is available to farmers through the FarmGen initiative.

Interest has been strong in the FarmGen Solar Power Bundle from farmers across the Glanbia Ireland catchment area who are interested in improving their energy efficiency and reducing bills.

Following rooftop installation, the smart solar solution is designed to help Glanbia Ireland farmers grow their business sustainably into the future, while improving energy efficiency on farm and reducing bills. It includes a smart monitoring system which captures energy generation and consumption in real-time.

Farmers who wish to register their interest for this product can phone 1890 929 828, visit www.farmgen.ie, or drop into a Glanbia Ireland branch to pick-up an expression of interest form.