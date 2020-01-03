Revealed: 67 low-income farmers in Kilkenny are in receipt of social welfare support

A total of 67 low-income farmers in Kilkenny are in receipt of social welfare support.

In a parliamentary question in the Dáíl, Fianna Fáil's Éamon Ó Cuív asked the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection about the number of people on Farm Assist by county.

Farm Assist is a means-tested payment for low-income farmers and it is paid by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

There is a similar social welfare payment for fishermen and women.

Minister Regina Doherty provided data in the Dáil which showed that there were 67 recipients of the Farm Assist payment in Kilkenny at the end of November 2019.

In surrounding counties the number of farmers receiving assistance are:

Tipperary 208

Waterford 53

Carlow 50

The county with the highest number of farmers receiving assistance is Donegal, with 1,116 getting financial aid.

There are 18 in Dublin and 19 in Kildare.