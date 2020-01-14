13 horses seized by Kilkenny County Council

Kilkenny County Council has seized 13 horses so far this year.

The horses were seized on two days, and must be claimed before the end of today or they will be "sold/ disposed of/ rehomed."

According to the County Council six horses were impounded on Friday, January 3, from the Salt Yards Area, Hebron Road, Kilkenny.

Seized were: Piebald Female (16 yrs), Black Female (3 yrs), White Female (7 yrs), Bay Female (4 yrs), Skewbald Female (2 yrs), Skewbald Female (1 yr). Only one was microchipped.

This first group of horses had to be claimed by the close of business on Monday, January 13, or they will be sold/disposed/rehomed.

A second group of seven horses were impounded on Wednesday, January 8, from the Salt Yards Area, Hebron Road, Kilkenny: Chestnut Female (20 yrs), Grey Female (1 yr), Black Female (9 yrs), Black Male (6 yrs), Skewbald Female (10 yrs), Chestnut female (1 yr), Skewbald Female (12 yrs).

Four of these animals were microchipped.

Sale/Disposal will take place as outlined in the Control of Horses Act, 1996.