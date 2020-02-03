Joe Malone retires at president of The Iverk Show Kilkenny

Affectionately known throughout the show world as ‘Mr Iverk’ Joe Malone has stepped aside as President of

the Iverk Show after many years.

At the recent Annual General Meeting in Mooncoin another great long serving member, Mr Jack Kearns

was elected President.

Joe has been involved with the Iverk Show since it recommenced in 1951 after being suspended during the

second world war. During the tributes to Joe someone quipped that he must have been born at the show.

Joe has been and will continue to be, involved in the cattle section. Joe also served as chairman of the Show.

He was actively involved in the purchase of the field by the committee in the 1970s that is now known as

the showgrounds.

Joe was a wizard at getting sponsorship for the classes and championships. He was instrumental in setting up

the current major Aldi, ABP and Irish Angus bull calf championship. Over the years he organised the title

sponsor for the All Ireland Broodmare and Foal final.

Along with his wife Elizabeth they initiated the annual reception for sponsors to thank them for their support

of the show. Together they loved to encourage new classes especially for young people. Wattie Walsh

summed up Joe in four words, ‘the most committed showman’.

In his address, chairman Robert Dowley thanked everyone involved in the show. “Without the combined

help of everyone, we would not have a show” he said. He gave special mention to the landowners who

willingly give their land; the big and small sponsors are vital; the Gardai, the press and local radio; Kilkenny

County Council, Tourism, Heritage and Leader; Doctors, Vets and ambulance service; the musicians who

provide the all-day entertainment; and last but certainly not least the members of the show committee.

Robert said a very important part of the show is the contribution and support we give to local organisation

and groups within the Barony of Iverk.

As well as a new president the Show will have a new treasurer. John Connolly is taking over from Olive

Kenneally who will return to working in the horse section. Lisa Walsh will take over John’s duties as

secretary of the cattle committee.

Addressing the large crowd auditor Ann Marie Power reported a very healthy balanced set of financial

figures.

And do you know what? We intend to do it all again on the 22 nd August this year. Put it in your diary and we

look forward to meeting you all again. Thank you, our visitors, so much for your support.