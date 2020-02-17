Kilkenny land sale on Valentine's Day

A sale of roadside lands, comprising of 21.5 acres at Rossdama, Ballycallan was held at the Club House Hotel Kilkenny on Friday, Valantine's Day.

About 15 people from the Ballycallan/Cuffesgrange area attended the sale. A bid of €170,000 was put on the land by a neighbouring dairy farmer, George Smyth and it was withdrawn at that stage and a very short time later it was sold for a higher sum to Mr Smyth. Th land is in need of some reclamation. Solicitor acting for the sale was Emer Foley of Reidy & Foley Solicitors Parliament Street, Kilkenny