Great ploughing in Mooncoin and Johnstown

Mooncoin Ploughing Match was held Saturday on a fantastic site owned by the Doyle family of Luffany with competitors amazed at how dry the ground was after all the heavy rain.

Over 30 plough men and one woman took part in what was a very enjoyable event.

Results

The senior conventional class: 1 Frank Cullen, Wexford; 2 John Cottrell, Kilkenny, 3 Thomas Hartley, Glenmore.

The Under 28 conventional was won by PJ Hartley, Glenmore.

The Under 21 section went to Thomas Murphy and the Macra class was taken by Jack Mulally.

The three furrow standard: 1 James Prendergast, Waterford; 2 Ned Conway, Kilkenny.

The senior reversible class went to Brian Ireland, just edging his brother Garry into second place with 3 Daniel O’Dwyer from Johnstown in third place.

Vintage two furrow: 1 Tommy Kielthy, Kilkenny; 2 Tim O’Brien of South Tipperary.

Single furrow: 1 Oliver Power; 2 Peter McDonald, Mullinavat.

The queen of the plough was Siobhan Dermody.

Johnstown, Galmoy, Urlingford

Next up was the Johnstown, Galmoy, Urlingford ploughing match on Sunday with the site close to Clomantagh Castle.

The land owned by Willie White proved excellent for ploughing and 39 competitors took part.

Open senior winner: Eamon Tracy, Carlow; 2 Larry Bergin, South Tipp; 3 Johnny Tracy. Kilkenny class: 1 Tommy Cuddihy, 2 Thomas Hartley, 3 John Doody.

Three furrow standard: 1 Tom Ryan, 2 Ned Conway. Macra Jack Mulally; under 28 Denis Dunne, Kildare; 2 Ethan Harding.

Under 21: Steve Tracy, 2 Thomas Murphy. Farmerette class: Siobhan Dermody. Reversible class: 1 Garry Ireland; 2 Brian Ireland; 3 Jimmy Ryan Laois. Vintage two furrow: 1 Tommy Kielthy, 2 John O’Brien, 3 Denis Neville. Trailer class: Sean Murphy. Single furrow Oliver Power, 2 Peter McDonald.

The next ploughing match will be held in Gowran when conditions allow.