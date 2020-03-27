Kilkenny farmers warned - No more fires

Fires on grasslands, forests and peatlands as well as controlled burning by the agricultural community is no longer permitted until further notice.

The public should note that all notices informing Kilkenny County Council of controlled burning will not be accepted for the duration of this emergency and that they should refrain from all forms of controlled burning at this time.

It should also be noted by the public that if a 999/112 call is received relating to any controlled burning event on their property, then the Fire Brigade will be mobilised to attend and extinguish the fire. All the costs associated with the attendance of the Fire & Rescue Service will be invoiced to the property owner

This measure has been deemed necessary when Fire & Rescue Services resources may be stretched due to Covid-19 crisis and, at a time when Kilkenny County Council are trying to maintain essential staffing levels.