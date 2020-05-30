First online sale of calves for Kilkenny Mart

Last Tuesday we held our first online sale of calves in Kilkenny Mart which, besides a few blips, went very well.

We had hope to conduct our cattle sale on Thursday in similar fashion but a few glitches in the system prevented us from doing this. Our cattle sale still went ahead under the tender system.



From yesterday (Tuesday) onwards we hope to conduct all our sales going forward on line and this will apply even when we open up the sales ring to purchases under government guidelines. Hopefully this event will happen after June 8.

On Monday we held our sheep sale by the tender process with approximately 600 on offer.



The trade shows a reduction due to the fact that Ramadan is over. Lambs were reduced by up to €10 per head which is disappointing to sheep farmers who up to now were happy with their returns from lambs.

Cull ewes also showed a reduction by €4 to €8 per head compared to last week’s returns.



As next Monday is a bank holiday so our sheep sale will take place on Tuesday, June 2 in conjunction with our calf sale.

As I mentioned earlier our online calf sale resulted in a 100% clearance with Friesian bulls ranging from €40 to €120 per head with continental bulls ranging from €160 to €350 with their heifer counterparts seeing prices in the range of €110 to €365 per head.



The traditional breeds eg Hereford and AA have seen prices for bulls from €80 to €260 depending on quality with heifers of the same breed €70 to €220 per head. Remember calves up to 120 days may now be sold without being tested but must have up to date results of BVD.



Our Dairy sale on Monday proved successful with an almost complete clearance for the fresh calved cows and heifers on offer. Prices ranged from €900 to €1660 per head with the bulk from €1250 to €1500.

Last Thursday’s cattle sale attracted over 600 head with quality lots peaking at €2.65 per kilo for continentals.

Bull over 600 kilo ranged from €1.90 to €2.25 per kilo or €1,150 to €1,570 per head, forward store bullocks attracted prices of €1.70 to €2.45 per kilo or €980 to €1,350 per head.



Bullocks in the 400 to 500 kilo bracket €1.60 to €2.50 per kilo with under 400 kilo from €1.35 to €2.65 per kilo.

Cull cows were also selling well with Friesian ranging from €1.15 to €1.50 per kilo while cont cows saw prices of €1.30 to €2.13 per kilo.

In the heifer section Beef Heifers ranged from €1050 to €1445 per head with forward stores from €800 to €1,040 per head and lighter store heifers from €600 to €1,070 per head.



Next Thursday this sale will be online so contact Kilkenny Mart on 056 -7721407 for further information.

We can only hope that normality will slowly return to this sector as its been a very difficult time for all in marts.

Until next time do be careful on the farm especially during this busy period.