Support for #PinkBales on Kilkenny farms

With silage season 2020 well underway Glanbia Ireland are proudly supporting Breast Cancer Ireland again this year with their #PinkBales initiative.

Paddy Foley, agricultural contractor from Callan, supports the Glanbia Ireland #PinkBales initiative, as you can see above!



A donation will be made to Breast Cancer Ireland for every single roll of the limited-edition pink Mastercrop Agristretch silage wrap purchased on GlanbiaConnect.com or across all Glanbia Ireland Agri Branches and Glanbia CountryLife branches.

To raise awareness of breast cancer, farmers are encouraged to share photos and videos of their pink bales on social media, using the hashtag #PinkBales for the 2020 silage season.



Farmers are encouraged to place their pink wrapped silage bales in locations on their farm for people who are passing by to see.