Work at height is dangerous - safety warning to Kilkenny farming community

The risk of a fatality increases by 11 fold when working at a height, according to information from Teagasc.



25 people died due to a fall from a height on farms in the 10-year period 2010-2019.

15 deaths were from a roof fall, with six due to falling through a skylight.

Careful planning is needed before accessing a height.

Controls include having a secure means of access and that the work area is both sound and nonslip with edge protection.

Skylights and fragile roofs, in particular, need to be identified and fall prevention measures such as crawler boards used.

Further information is in the Farm Safety Risk Assessment document available at www.teagasc.ie.