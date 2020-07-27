Kilkenny Mart is a different place to operate these days

As I came into work this morning the sun was shining, the birds were singing and I thought ‘when the weather is good there is no better country in the world than Ireland.’



It was only when I popped into the shop to buy a paper I realised that things are far from normal.

I was asked where was my face mask so I had to return to my car to retrieve it.



We are living in very strange and difficult times and in some cases businesses that were forced to close due to Covid 19 will be unable to reopen and the local mart, which has had to introduce many changes regarding numbers of people attending sales, will also be a different place to operate.



The many farmers who used this facility as a social place to meet and greet have been unable to attend due to the introduction of space limitation. It is hoped that normality will return in the months ahead but when it does it will be a very different scenario.



Cattle Sale

Last Thursday’s cattle sale attracted bigger numbers with over 900 head. Trade was similar to the lively affair of the previous week.

It’s possible that some plainer cattle were marginally reduced.

The best call for beef bullocks was for a 705 kilo Limousin which realised €1650 of €2.34 per kilo.

In the forward store bullock department a Charolaise bullock made €1300 or €2.39 per kilo for 545 kilo.

One of the best prices on the day was for 5 Friesian was €970 for 510 kilo or €1.90.

AA cattle were also in demand with the bulk ranging from €1.90 to €2.15 per kilo in both the bullock and heifer ring.

Going back to the bullock section one of the best prices here was for 3 limousin bullocks which weighed 375 kilo and realised €960 or €2.53 per kilo.

The top call for bullocks was close to €3.00 per kilo for fancy lighter types.

In the heifer ring the bulk ranged from €1.80 to €2.30 per kilo with 2 exceptional returns. 2 limousins 355 kilo made 1080 with a piedmontise heifer of 360 kilo realising €1200 or €3.33 per kilo.



Sheep Sale

Our sheep sale continues to been on par, size wise, compared to 2019 but trade is at least €6 to €10 per head of last years returns.

Lambs peaked at €120 with cull ewes to a top of €137 per head.

Our sheep sale takes place each Monday ( except bank holidays) at 10.15am.

Calf Sales

Our calf sales are winding down with only 50 on offer on Monday.

Trade remains very strong helped by farmer buyers, on line bidders, exporters and North of Ireland buyers.

This sale is held at 1pm every Monday until further notice.Our next suckler sale is Thursday, 13th August, with entries welcome.

So not only is the sun shining at the moment, which is welcome, but it also appears to have lit up the livestock trade.

Until next time Do Be Careful On The Farm & Good Buying, Good Selling & Good Luck.