Revisit Mercosur Deal to protect the environment

At last it appears that the weather has settled which should help the tillage man who has a lot of harvesting left to do.



The weather for all involved in this sector of farming has not been helpful. The wet spring plus drought conditions in May restricted growth which has resulted in poorer yields, less straw and poor prices.



The tillage farmer, like the beef producer, needs to be resilient with perhaps only one year in five giving a decent return for their hard labour.



Environment

In the USA and South America wild fires have caused havoc and vast destruction and in cases accounted for many deaths.



The destruction of the rain forests in South America has to stop or we are heading for an environmental disaster which will never be addressed. At the moment the Brazilian government is ignoring all calls to stop and this in unacceptable.



The Mercosur Agreement needs to be revisited to make sure that any product being produced is not at the expense of deforestation.



Vast feed lots for livestock cannot be encouraged to prosper and conditions should be attached to make sure all products from that region have not been produced by harming the environment. This should be made clear by the powers that be in the EU.



We here in Ireland have a tremendous advantage in that we have a large grass base which can sustain large amounts of animals in a very friendly environmental way. This needs to be promoted much more and it should be understood that the main provider of food most be able to sustain a viable living.



At the moment this is not the case for the beef or tillage producer. The trade for sheep is good at the moment but one swallow does not make a summer so hopefully the positive trend in this sector will continue.



On Monday the sheep sale in Kilkenny experienced a solid trade all round with butcher lambs peaking at €130 with cull ewes to a top of €143. Breeding hoggets ranged from €160 to €200 per head with store lambs in demand attracting prices from €78 to €91 per head.



Next week’s sale will include a Pedigree Ram Sale for the Kilkenny Sheep Breeders with Charolaise, Texel Suffolk etc on offer. This sale will take place at approx 1pm.

We also will hold a Dairy Sale on Monday with a start time of 12.30pm more details from kilkennymart.ie.



Cattle Sale

Last Thursday’s cattle sale attracted over 900 head with quality stock still selling well especially continentals and AA types.

Friesian bullocks were a bit more difficult to sell with less farmers operating this Thursdays will include a special section for Weanling Bulls and Heifers which will be sold in Ring 1 on completion of the heifer sale

Until next time do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.